Isabel Miller (Anderson) EDWARDS

EDWARDS Isabel Miller
(nee Anderson) (Edinburgh)
Died on December 27, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Isabel Miller, aged 90, much loved wife of Alec, mother of Ian and Grant, mother-in-law of Nicky, grandmother of Clare and Kate and a great friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Balerno Parish Church, Edinburgh on Wednesday, January 15, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Leukaemia Research Fund in Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 8, 2020
