ANDREW Isabella Buchanan (Ishbel) (nee Hay) (Edinburgh, Marchmont / Denny)
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on September 16, 2020. Ishbel, aged 95 years, much loved wife of the late Robert and mother of John and James, sister to the late Robert Hay and much missed granny of Libby, Hilary and Christopher. Due to the current government restrictions a private family cremation will be held. Donations in support of the work of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra would be welcomed in Ishbel's memory. Robert and Ishbel are now at peace and together once more.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2020