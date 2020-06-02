|
McKINLAY
Isabella Rodger
(née Glendinning) (Blackburn, West Lothian / Morningside, Edinburgh)
Peacefully at Cherry Oak Care Home, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, Isobel, beloved mother of Gillian McKinlay, loving grandmother to William, Isabella and Ross McKinlay. Rests in peace with her late husband Richard McKinlay and son Calum McKinlay. A service for immediate family will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Saturday, June 6, at 11.30 am, however all friends welcome to join the service online, please contact Gillian at [email protected] for details.
Published in The Scotsman on June 2, 2020