BAIRD Isobel (Izzy)
(née McGregor) (Norham, formerly of Harcarse Hill Farm, Swinton)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on November 20, 2020, after a long illness, fought with great courage. Izzy, aged 77 years, dearly loved mum of Julie and Sandra, much loved granny of Hugh and Lewis, sister of the late Ian McGregor and daughter of the late James Wallace McGregor and Isabella Campbell McGregor. Funeral private due to current restrictions. In memory of Izzy, donations welcome to Borders General Hospital Dialysis Unit, via Kyle Bros Funeral Directors, Maxwellheugh, Kelso, TD5 8AY.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2020