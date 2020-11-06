|
|
|
BELL Isobel (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, Isobel (Issy) Kirkland (nee Murdoch), patient and loving wife of the late Willie, together for many years at Colluthie, Carskerdo and latterly Pittormie. Wonderful mother to Val and Ev, proud granny of Andrew, Will, Olivia, Jack and Tom, cherished aunt and great-aunt and trusted and valued friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private, but a celebration of her full and "well-lived" life will take place at a later date to which all friends and family will be cordially invited. No flowers please, but donations would be warmly welcomed by Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 6, 2020