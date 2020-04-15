Home

J. Haldane TAIT

J. Haldane TAIT Notice
TAIT J. Haldane, BL, SSC (Edinburgh)
Haldane, former Auditor of the Court of Session, died peacefully, at home, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, aged 89.
Very dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret, caring and much loved father of Margaret Anne (Matthews) and the late Colin. Wonderful grandad to Victoria, James and Cameron, father-in-law to Paul. Private burial
on April 22, with a celebration and commemoration of his life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 15, 2020
