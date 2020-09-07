Home

McVITIE
Jack (London)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, aged 57, at Cromwell Hospital, London. Beloved husband of Marie, father of Paul and Mark, grandfather of Rosie, son of Margaret, Founder and Chief Executive of LEBC Group,
a company he grew over 20 years providing advice to thousands of families and businesses throughout the UK. For the people who loved him, he is a heartfelt loss. The family ask that their privacy be respected at this sad time. Due to restrictions, there will be a private funeral which will be followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life in due course.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 7, 2020
