ROBB Jack Leslie, Patricia and Alison would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received during their recent sad loss of Jack. Special thanks to staff of Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar for their excellent care of Jack and to the medical staff from Forfar. A special thanks to Brenda Reid for her comforting service and to all those who donated so generously on the day and raised the sum of £316.30 for Finavon Court Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020