Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack ROBB

Notice

Jack ROBB Notice
ROBB Jack Leslie, Patricia and Alison would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received during their recent sad loss of Jack. Special thanks to staff of Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar for their excellent care of Jack and to the medical staff from Forfar. A special thanks to Brenda Reid for her comforting service and to all those who donated so generously on the day and raised the sum of £316.30 for Finavon Court Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -