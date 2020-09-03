Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack WHITE

Notice Condolences

Jack WHITE Notice
WHITE Jack (Alnwick / Edinburgh)
Jack TFA, aged 81, died peacefully, at home, on August 23, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Katherine (Kati), proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.
Funeral, family only in St Cuthbert's Church, King Stables Road, Edinburgh, Thursday, September 10, 11 am. Friends are welcome to gather around the church. No flowers please. Donations,
if wished, to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -