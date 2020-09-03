|
|
|
WHITE Jack (Alnwick / Edinburgh)
Jack TFA, aged 81, died peacefully, at home, on August 23, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Katherine (Kati), proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.
Funeral, family only in St Cuthbert's Church, King Stables Road, Edinburgh, Thursday, September 10, 11 am. Friends are welcome to gather around the church. No flowers please. Donations,
if wished, to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2020