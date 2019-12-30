|
LANCASTER Jacqueline Edwina (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Jacqueline, much loved wife of George, loving mother of Richard and Michael, mother-in-law of Anna, devoted grandmother of Edward and little sister of Annie. Service at William Purves Funeral Directors, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD, on Friday, January 3, at 12 noon, followed by interment in Morningside Cemetery, at approximately 12.45 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 30, 2019