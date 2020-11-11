|
RATTER Dr James A. (Edinburgh)
Jimmy died in his sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, aged 86. He worked as a tropical botanist at RGBE Edinburgh and in Brazil for over 55 years. He will be missed by colleagues in the UK and Brazil and by his family including wife Pamela, brother David, sons David and Andrew,
daughters-in-law Anne and Debbie, son-in-law Ken, daughter Alison and grandsons Andrew, Jack, Iain, George and Callum. Due to Covid restrictions, family only funeral at Warriston Crematorium on Friday, November 13.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 11, 2020