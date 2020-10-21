|
|
|
BRUCE James (Edinburgh)
James Alistair Bruce (Jim), died October 13, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, aged 90, after a long illness. He will be much missed by friends and family, especially sister Mary and all who enjoyed his skilled cooking, generous hospitality and superb taste in wines. A private funeral is arranged through William Purves Funeral Directors. Friends are invited to donate to St Columba's Hospice Care or Maggie's cancer support.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 21, 2020