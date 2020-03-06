|
|
|
COLLEDGE James (Dumfries and Galloway)
Peacefully, at Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer, on Monday, March 2, 2020. James Martin Colledge, aged 97 years, formerly of Son Amar, Stoneykirk. Beloved husband of the late Allanina McKinnon, a dearly loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral on Monday, March 16, 2020. Service in the R P Church, Dalrymple Street, Stranraer, at 1 pm, thereafter interment at Stoneykirk Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations if desired in aid of RNIB on retiral from church.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2020