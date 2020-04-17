Home

James FINNIE

James FINNIE Notice
FINNIE James (Cardrona)
James Hunter Forsyth Finnie passed away suddenly, on April 10, 2020, at Borders General Hospital, following a short illness. Husband and soul mate to his beloved Margaret and loving father to Scott, Craig, Lorraine and Neil. Devoted brother, wonderful uncle, cherished father-in-law, adored grandad and a friend to many. A kind, caring and gentle man, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Due to current government health guidelines, a private family funeral will be held with details of a wider celebration of his life to be confirmed when social circumstances allow.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 17, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
