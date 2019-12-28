Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gladstone (Jim) PAYNE

Notice Condolences

James Gladstone (Jim) PAYNE Notice
PAYNE James (Jim) Gladstone (Drumbeg by Lairg)
Peacefully, at home at "Ardvar", on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, beloved husband of Margaret, a much loved father of Nicky, Michael and Philippa, father-in-law of Sophie, loving grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 4 four great-grandchildren, brother to the late Gillian Goodwin (Wellington, NZ). Private burial at Ardvar. A Thanksgiving service will be held in Lochinver in March. Date to be arranged.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -