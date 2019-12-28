|
PAYNE James (Jim) Gladstone (Drumbeg by Lairg)
Peacefully, at home at "Ardvar", on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, beloved husband of Margaret, a much loved father of Nicky, Michael and Philippa, father-in-law of Sophie, loving grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 4 four great-grandchildren, brother to the late Gillian Goodwin (Wellington, NZ). Private burial at Ardvar. A Thanksgiving service will be held in Lochinver in March. Date to be arranged.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 28, 2019