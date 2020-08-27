Home

GOLDIE James Scott (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, James Scott, MBE, retired Lieutenant Commander Royal Navy. Devoted husband of De'arne, much loved father of Nigel and Pamela, grandfather of Samantha, Natasha, Julie and Katie, great-grandfather of Liam and Emmie and father-in-law of Fiona and Ian. Funeral private. Family flowers only, but donations to SSAFA and Help for Heroes. As they say in Scouting "Gone home" but never forgotten.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 27, 2020
