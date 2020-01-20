Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SHERRIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hogg (Jim) SHERRIFF

Notice Condolences

James Hogg (Jim) SHERRIFF Notice
SHERRIFF James Hogg (Jim) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Jim, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Janette, much loved father of Carol and Gavin, father-in-law to Jan and Sarah and loving grandad of Finlay, Leo and Reuben. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of the Seagull Trust Ratho.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -