SHERRIFF James Hogg (Jim) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Jim, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Janette, much loved father of Carol and Gavin, father-in-law to Jan and Sarah and loving grandad of Finlay, Leo and Reuben. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of the Seagull Trust Ratho.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 20, 2020