LAMBERT James (Euan) (Auchterarder)
December 25, 1932 - November 15, 2020.
Peacefully, at Ancaster Care Home in Crieff, Scotland, on November 15, 2020. Adored husband of Deanne Donaldson, as well as the late Brigid Beg (1941-1970) and the late Ishbel Margaret (1931-1994). Euan will be greatly missed by his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spread across Canada and Scotland. Private cremation and family gathering. Donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2020