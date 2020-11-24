Home

James MURRAY

James MURRAY Notice
MURRAY James Alexander (Sandy) (Coull, Insh)
Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with his family by his side, James Alexander (Sandy), aged 86 years, of Coull, Insh and formerly of Kirkcaldy and Aberdeen. Dear husband of Mabel (Mabs), much loved dad of Sandy, Jill, Janet, Catherine and Isobel, a very proud grandad of all his grandchildren and father-in-law to Willie, Darryl and Jojo. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given to benefit Cancer Research UK via John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 20 High Street, Grantown-on-Spey, PH26 3HB, Tel: 01479 872222 or
[email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 24, 2020
