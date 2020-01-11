|
ORR James (Foodie Farm, Cupar)
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Meigle Nursing Home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, James (Jim), aged 91, formerly of Milton of Blebo. Beloved husband of the late Jessie, loving father to Elizabeth, George, Janice and James, much loved father-in-law, loving and caring grandad and great- grandad and great friend to many. Funeral service in Kemback Parish Church, on Monday, January 20, at 1.15 pm, followed by Kemback Cemetery, at 2pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 11, 2020