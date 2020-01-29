|
PHILLIPS James Edwin (Bean)
BSc, MRCVS, DVS&M (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his 95th year, at Morningside Manor Care Home, on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Butler and of Anna Tosh (nee Lesczuk), much loved father of Jane, Peter and Richard and devoted grandfather of Emma, Lucy and April. Former senior lecturer at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Medicine and a dedicated and very active member of St Peter's Church for over half a century. The funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Lutton Place on Friday, February 14, at
12.30 pm, followed by a short committal service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, although donations in lieu may be made to St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 29, 2020