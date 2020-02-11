|
CALDER James Scott (Comely Bank)
Peacefully, on February 6, 2020, in the care of Lennox House, dearly loved brother of Helen, the late Peggy, Iain and Biddy, loving uncle of Murray, Stuart, David, Alison, Graeme, Lorna and Stephen, and for many years a loyal member of Broughton Rugby Club. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please, but a collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 11, 2020