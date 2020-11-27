|
SIBBALD James Lawson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on November 23, 2020, James, (former Assistant Director of Finance, City of Edinburgh District Council), much loved husband of Shirley, a devoted father to Jane and Caroline, father-in-law to Robert and Perryn and beloved grandfather of Ellen, Molly, Jemma, Kirsty and Rory. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Monday, December 7. If desired donations in his memory may be made to St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2020