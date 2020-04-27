|
|
|
SPROULE James (Jimmy) (Leith, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Northcare Manor, on April 21, 2020, aged 87. Beloved husband of Mary, inspirational dad to Steven, Jacqueline and Kenneth, father-in-law of Vicky, much loved grandad and great-grandad of Janine, Allan, Christopher, Jennifer and wee Finlay. Jimmy, one of life's great enthusiasts will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family funeral. No flowers please. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 27, 2020