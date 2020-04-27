Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SPROULE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jimmy) SPROULE

Notice Condolences

James (Jimmy) SPROULE Notice
SPROULE James (Jimmy) (Leith, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Northcare Manor, on April 21, 2020, aged 87. Beloved husband of Mary, inspirational dad to Steven, Jacqueline and Kenneth, father-in-law of Vicky, much loved grandad and great-grandad of Janine, Allan, Christopher, Jennifer and wee Finlay. Jimmy, one of life's great enthusiasts will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family funeral. No flowers please. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -