TAIT James Andrew (Jim) (St Boswells)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, November 23, 2020, Jim, aged 85 years, Master Painter and founder of J & J Tait, St Boswells, dearly beloved husband of Maureen, dear dad of Brian and Alan (Gel), father-in-law of Anne and Jill and proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. On Monday, November 30, at 1.30 pm, the cortege will leave from Viewfield, St Boswells, where he was born, travelling down Main Street onto the A68 and onwards passing Melrose RFC at 1.45 pm, en route to Borders Crematorium where a private service will be held at 2 pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, for Grange Hall Care Home maybe forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2020