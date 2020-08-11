|
THORNTON Wing Commander James Brian Thornton, OBE (Edinburgh)
Died suddenly, in Edinburgh on August 4, 2020, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Ann, cherished father of Gillian and Jennifer and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Private family funeral. Service of Thanksgiving at St Cuthbert's Episcopal Church, Colinton when circumstances permit. For more information please contact [email protected] Donations,
if desired, to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 11, 2020