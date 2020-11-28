|
GALLOWAY Jane (Jean) Reid (Livingston Station / Deans)
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Home, Jean, beloved youngest daughter of the late Huge and Helen Galloway. Special sister to Agnes and the late Helen and Robert and dear sister-in-law to Alex, so loved and devoted aunt, great and great-great-aunt to her nephews and nieces at home and abroad.
Retired Deputy Head at Deans Primary School. Dedicated member of
St Andrews Church, C of S ordained Lay Reader. She touched and was touched by many lives, now at peace. "She bloomed where she was planted". Private church service at St Andrew's Parish Church, followed by private burial, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Donations, if desired, may be made to British Heart Foundation or Christian Aid, Jean's choices.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2020