WHITWORTH Jane Margaret
(née Dowding) (Nethy Bridge)
Aged 88, on November 16, 2020, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Beloved wife of the late Pat Whitworth and mother of Caroline, Fiona and Robin. Granny Jane will be missed by grandchildren Iona, William, Duncan, Rory, Hazel and Isabel. Private funeral on December 3, 2020. No flowers, please. Donations may be given, if wished, to the Riding for the Disabled Association. Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd, tel 01479 872222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2020