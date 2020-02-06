Home

ELDER Janet (Peebles)
Peacefully, at St Ronan's House, Innerleithen on February 1, 2020, Janet Agnes Little (Jenny), late of Blythbank Farm, beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum to Norman and Lynn. Loving granny to Marie, David and Scott, great-granny to Jennifer, Ruby and Brodie and a dear mother-in-law to Christina and David. Service in the Leckie Memorial Church, Peebles, on Wednesday, February 12, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Peebles Cemetery, at 11.30 am. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
