MACNAMARA Janet (nee Couper) MBE (Edinburgh)
On January 18, 2020, at the Colinton Care Home, after a long battle with Parkinson's, beloved wife of the late Eric and dear mother to the late Anne. A very special person whose life was unselfishly taken up by her fostering of over 200 babies awaiting adoption. Funeral to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 28, 2020