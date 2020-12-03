Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet TWEEDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet TWEEDIE

Notice Condolences

Janet TWEEDIE Notice
TWEEDIE Janet Wyse (Jenny)
(nee Rodgers) (Longstone / Merchiston)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Tom Tweedie, devoted and much loved mum of Susan and dear mother-in-law of Simon. Loving sister of the late Willie and Alex Rodgers.
A good friend and caring neighbour to many. She will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private with a live webcast available for family and friends. Donations, if desired, to Capability Scotland or Bethany Christian Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -