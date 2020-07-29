|
|
|
BENNETT Janette (Jan) (Bonnyrigg)
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Jan, beloved wife of the late Chick, treasured mum of Lynne and adored granny of David, Andrew and Scott.
She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends who thought her immortal. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 4, at 10 am, with live streaming available for family and friends.
Please log in to: Website: www.obitus.com
Username: Qoju0933,
Password: 840240.
Flowers, if desired, can be sent to William Purves Funeral Directors, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD.
Published in The Scotsman on July 29, 2020