FAIRGRIEVE Janice
(nee Bellany) (Terregles, Dumfries)
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, passed peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother to Andrew, Kenneth and the late Iain, dear sister to John, Arthur and Alice and proud grandmother of Alasdair and Ewan.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Due to the current circumstances the service will be private. No flowers please, but donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2020