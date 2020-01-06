|
BOWMAN Jean (Morningside)
On December 30, 2019, at home as she wished, Jean (nee McKay), cherished wife of the late Forbes, deeply loved, inspirational and loving mum to Ruth and Rosemary, devoted twin and soulmate of the late Doris and sister to the late Margaret, Moira and Fiona. Jean had a huge capacity for love and brought warmth, light, gentleness, friendship and fun to so many throughout her life and in turn, she was surrounded by love. Funeral service at Morningside Parish Church, on Thursday, January 9, at 11.15 am, to which all friends are welcome to attend, thereafter followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Colour of clothing; please wear whatever is comfortable.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020