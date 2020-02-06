Home

Jean Charlotte Grant (McLeod) THOMSON

Jean Charlotte Grant (McLeod) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Jean Charlotte Grant (nee McLeod) (South Queensferry)
At St John's Hospital, Livingston, on January 28, 2020, aged 91. Dear wife of the late Jim, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law of the family. Private cremation, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Queensferry Parish Church, on Wednesday, February 12, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Queensferry Parish Church and The Haven.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
