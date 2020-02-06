|
THOMSON Jean Charlotte Grant (nee McLeod) (South Queensferry)
At St John's Hospital, Livingston, on January 28, 2020, aged 91. Dear wife of the late Jim, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law of the family. Private cremation, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Queensferry Parish Church, on Wednesday, February 12, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Queensferry Parish Church and The Haven.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020