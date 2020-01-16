|
COOK Jean Peacefully, in the loving care of Marchmont Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Jean Andrew Callander, aged 92 years, retired librarian. Beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Andrew, Jane and John and granny to Isabella, Roy and Rosa, loving mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at
2.15 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Marchmont Residents Fund and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 16, 2020