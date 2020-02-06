Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean COOK

Notice

Jean COOK Notice
COOK Jean The family of the late Jean Cook wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Marchmont Care Home for their loving care for Jean in her last months. Thanks also to Rev Robin McAlpine for his comforting service, to Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, for their kind and efficient arrangements and to all those who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, donating so generously in aid of Marchmont Care Home and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -