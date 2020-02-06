|
|
|
COOK Jean The family of the late Jean Cook wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Marchmont Care Home for their loving care for Jean in her last months. Thanks also to Rev Robin McAlpine for his comforting service, to Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, for their kind and efficient arrangements and to all those who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, donating so generously in aid of Marchmont Care Home and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020