|
|
|
GLEN Jean (formerly Leven)
Peacefully, at Beech Hill House Care Home, Forfar, on Friday, February 21, 2020, Jean (nee Porter), beloved wife of the late Alan and the late Graham Arnot, devoted mother to Jayne, Roy, Dawn and the late David, dear mother-in-law, adored granny and dear sister to Willie, Margaret and John. Private cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Panbride Country Church, on Friday, March 6, at 1 pm to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 27, 2020