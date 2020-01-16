Home

Jean H. (Tait) SOMERVILLE

SOMERVILLE Jean H. (nee Tait) (North Berwick)
Peacefully, in her sleep in the loving care of Hilton Lodge, after a very short illness on January 6, 2020, aged 98. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) Somerville, loving mother of Tom, Sandra, Jean and Muir and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of her extended family. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on January 22, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 16, 2020
