HAPPER Jean (Innerleithen)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on March 3, 2020, after a short illness in her 90th year. Jean Oliver, dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Happer, dear mother of Ross and Colin and much loved granny and great-granny of the family. Service in Innerleithen Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 am, to which all friends are invited, thereafter interment in Innerleithen Cemetery, at 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, but donations and retiring collection if desired at church for Innerleithen Parish Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2020
