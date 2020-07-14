Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean MACKINLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean MACKINLAY

Notice Condolences

Jean MACKINLAY Notice
MACKINLAY Jean (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on July 7, 2020, Jean H. F. Mackinlay (née Anderson) aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Mackinlay, dear mother of John, Rachael and Neil and granny to Daniel, Hana, Andrew, Megan and Emily. There will be a private family cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Monday, July 20, at 1.30 pm. No flowers please, but donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Marie Curie Hospice would be most welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -