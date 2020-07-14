|
MACKINLAY Jean (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on July 7, 2020, Jean H. F. Mackinlay (née Anderson) aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Mackinlay, dear mother of John, Rachael and Neil and granny to Daniel, Hana, Andrew, Megan and Emily. There will be a private family cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Monday, July 20, at 1.30 pm. No flowers please, but donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Marie Curie Hospice would be most welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on July 14, 2020