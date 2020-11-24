|
McGHEE
Jean (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 98. Beloved mum, granny and great-granny. Adored and respected by everyone who knew and loved her, she will be desperately missed.
Due to current circumstances, a small private service will take place on Saturday, November 28. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to Cancer Research UK. "You can shed tears that she is gone,
Or you can smile because she has lived".
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 24, 2020