FARQUHAR Jean McLean (South Queensferry / Macduff)
At John's Hospital, Livingston, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jean (nee Blair), aged 89 years, dearly loved wife of Jim, a much loved and loving mum, mother-in-law, grandma, aunt and friend to many. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited will take place at Queensferry Parish Church, on Friday, February 7 at 1 pm, interment thereafter at Queensferry Cemetery, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Queensferry Parish Church and The Haven.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 1, 2020
