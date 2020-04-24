|
|
|
ROSS Jean (McCulloch) (Westhill)
Peacefully, at home in Westhill, after a long struggle on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Jean Clelland, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mother of Donald, Hamish and Morag, a dear mother-in-law and devoted granny. She approached life with grace and grit. Funeral service private.
No flowers please. Donations to Cancer Research, Macmillan or Parkinson's Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 24, 2020