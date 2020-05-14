Home

Jean (Dawson) SOBECKI

Jean (Dawson) SOBECKI Notice
SOBECKI Jean
(née Dawson) (Marchmont)
Peacefully, at home on May 11, 2020, after a short illness, much loved mother of Nina, proud and devoted granny of Hannah and Josie, sister of Bunty and the late Bill, loving sister-in-law, aunt and mother-in-law and a dear friend to many. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a direct cremation on Thursday, May 21, followed in due course by a private burial of Jean's ashes at her mother's grave at New Kilpatrick Cemetery. A gathering for friends and family to celebrate Jean's life will be arranged as soon as it is safe to do so.
Published in The Scotsman on May 14, 2020
