THOMSON Jean (Haddington / Dunbar)
Peacefully, on Monday, January 13, 2020, Jean, dearly loved wife of the late Dr Ian Thomson and much loved mum of Robin, Ian, Margaret and the late Judy and much loved by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haddington at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, as donations may be given on retiral in aid of the Haddington Dementia Group. Interment thereafter at Binning Memorial Wood, at approximately
12 noon.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 18, 2020