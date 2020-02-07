Home

Jemima Stevenson (Mima) NAPIER

NAPIER Jemima (Mima) Stevenson (St Boswells)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Adam. Much loved mother to Douglas, Andrew and Richard, mother-in-law to Nellie and Anne Marie and sister of Mora. Devoted granny to James, Jacob, Cathryn, Jennifer, Juliet, Lucy and Adam. Funeral service to be held at St Boswells Parish Church, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 12 noon, followed by interment at Benrig Cemetery, at 12.45 pm. The family politely requests that there are no flowers, however there will be a retiring collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020
