SCOTT Jennifer Helen Peat (Gorebridge)
Passed away, on February 18, 2020, in the company of family at the Midlothian Community Hospital, after a long illness, bravely borne. She was the wife and best friend of Alasdair, much loved mum of Wendy and Calum, doting granny to Angus and will be greatly missed by Caitriona, Paul and the whole family. Funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, February 29, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. In celebration of Jennifer's life, attendees are invited to wear something yellow.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020