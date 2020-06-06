|
BOGIE Jim (Bathgate)
With great sadness, on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Heatherfield Care Home, Armadale, James Armstrong Bogie, aged 77 years, Jim, formerly of Prestonpans and a retired Metallurgist at Cameron Iron Works/Wyman-Gordon. Beloved husband of Grace Johnston, dearly loved dad, father-in-law, granda, brother, uncle and friend. Greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to government restrictions, a private family service will be held. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, June 9, at 2.40 pm. A remembrance service will be organised in the future.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020