Jim PETRIE

PETRIE Jim (Jimmy) Ethel and family wish to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received on their very sad loss of Jim (Jimmy). Thanks also to staff at The Willow Unit, Stracathro Hospital, for their professionalism and dedicated care over the last 2¼ years, to the Rev Dr Ian McLean for his comforting service, to David Bell and staff of Emslie S.Collier & Son Ltd Funeral Directors for their kind and efficient services and all those who attended Parkgrove Crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on July 2, 2020
